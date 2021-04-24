UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $450.00 at Truist Securities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $400.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

