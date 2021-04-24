Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 103.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

