Truist Financial Corp Makes New $434,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $6,647,268.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,578 shares of company stock worth $65,170,042.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.