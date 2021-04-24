Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period.

FINS opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

