Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,578 shares of company stock worth $65,170,042.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

