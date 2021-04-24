Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. Nasdaq has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $163.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

