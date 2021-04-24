Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.