Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,401 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

