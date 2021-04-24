Truist Financial Corp Has $449,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

