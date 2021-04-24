Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,431 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.