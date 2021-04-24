Truist Financial Corp Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 181,306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

MDYV stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

