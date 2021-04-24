Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

