Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Noah were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Noah by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Noah by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOAH. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

