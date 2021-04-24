Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $793,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

