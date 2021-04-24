BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 5.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.94 and last traded at $170.67. 64,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,075,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of -1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

