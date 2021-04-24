Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 4.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.54. Approximately 285,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,564,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,372,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

