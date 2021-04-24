Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.25

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $23.65. Valhi shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

