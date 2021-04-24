fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 181,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,076,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

