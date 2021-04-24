AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 6.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 262,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 151,802,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,172,784 shares of company stock worth $590,024,146. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

