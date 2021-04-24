Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

