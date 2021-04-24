Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The firm had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

