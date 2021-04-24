Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 4,160 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $4.96 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Charles Fabrikant bought 14,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10. Insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

