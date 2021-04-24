Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

