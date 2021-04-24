Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 15,958 U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

U.S. Energy Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

