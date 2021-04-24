Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 14,133 Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $4.73 on Friday. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

