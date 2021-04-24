Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.59 on Friday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.