Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.17.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $327.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.07. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

