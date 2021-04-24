Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 184 ($2.40).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

LON MRO opened at GBX 163.45 ($2.14) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.64. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

