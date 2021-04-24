Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

CGIFF stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

