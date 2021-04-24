Mizuho Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $935,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

