Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE:SPB opened at $88.42 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.