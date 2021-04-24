Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemsstock Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,264,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $49.92 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

