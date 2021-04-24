Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

