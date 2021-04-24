Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of BIPC opened at $71.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

