Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

