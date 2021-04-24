Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 1,100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Mayville Engineering worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2,993.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.18 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

