FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Raised by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Shares of CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Comerica by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.