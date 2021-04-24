Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,335 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 123,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TrueCar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,860 shares of company stock valued at $161,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

