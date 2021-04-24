Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $22.00.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

