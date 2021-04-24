Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Select Energy Services worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $4.71 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $483.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

