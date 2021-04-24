Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

