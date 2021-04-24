Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

PEBO opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

