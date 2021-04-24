Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

