Avangrid, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

AGR stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.