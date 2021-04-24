FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.