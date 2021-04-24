CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of CBZ opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,371,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

