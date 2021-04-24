Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research increased their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $7,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blucora by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

