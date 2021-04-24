Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hannover Rück SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.73 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HVRRY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

