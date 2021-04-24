American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AREC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AREC opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

