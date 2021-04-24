Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $114.00 at Truist

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price upped by Truist from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 77.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 597.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.